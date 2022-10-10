YetiSwap Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. YetiSwap has a total market capitalization of $94,388.15 and approximately $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One YetiSwap token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About YetiSwap

YetiSwap launched on February 15th, 2021. The official message board for YetiSwap is yetiswap.medium.com. The Reddit community for YetiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/yetiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YetiSwap is www.yetiswap.app. YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @yetiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YetiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “YetiSwap (YTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YetiSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YetiSwap is 0.00090255 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,798.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.yetiswap.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YetiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YetiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YetiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

