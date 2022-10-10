ZCore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $47,882.62 and approximately $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @zcorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore (ZCR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZCR through the process of mining. ZCore has a current supply of 12,505,925.35130063. The last known price of ZCore is 0.00333592 USD and is down -20.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zcore.cash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

