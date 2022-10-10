ZCore Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $47,882.62 and $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @zcorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore (ZCR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZCR through the process of mining. ZCore has a current supply of 12,505,925.35130063. The last known price of ZCore is 0.00333592 USD and is down -20.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zcore.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.