Zenfuse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $511,168.21 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $511,168.21 and approximately $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 tokens. The official message board for Zenfuse is medium.com/@zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zenfuse has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 64,899,300.8409254 in circulation. The last known price of Zenfuse is 0.00904885 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $18,511.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zenfuse.io/.”

