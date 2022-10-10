ZENZO Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $97,568.52 and $203.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00086444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007927 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO (ZNZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. ZENZO has a current supply of 83,000,000 with 29,667,005.76693402 in circulation. The last known price of ZENZO is 0.00408709 USD and is down -23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.zenzo.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.