ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $97,568.52 and $203.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00086444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007927 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO (ZNZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. ZENZO has a current supply of 83,000,000 with 29,667,005.76693402 in circulation. The last known price of ZENZO is 0.00408709 USD and is down -23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.zenzo.io/.”

