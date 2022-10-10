ZEON (ZEON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $613,918.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $181.97 million and $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZEON (ZEON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZEON has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,529,103,436.312363 in circulation. The last known price of ZEON is 0.00603978 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $299,357.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeon.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

