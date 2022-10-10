ZeroSwap (ZEE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $577,798.00

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $577,798.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official message board is blog.zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @zeroswaplabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZeroSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,429,102 in circulation. The last known price of ZeroSwap is 0.02803072 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $452,043.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeroswap.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

