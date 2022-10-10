Ziktalk Hits One Day Volume of $11,785.00 (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Ziktalk has a total market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ziktalk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ziktalk Token Profile

Ziktalk launched on February 15th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ziktalk is play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fronty.ziktalk2. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com.

Ziktalk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk (ZIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ziktalk has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ziktalk is 0.00307829 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,704.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ziktalk.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ziktalk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ziktalk using one of the exchanges listed above.

