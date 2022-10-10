ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 79.17%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after buying an additional 805,164 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

