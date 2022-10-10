Zoe Cash (ZOE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,738.00

Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoe Cash has a market capitalization of $6,000.00 and approximately $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zoe Cash has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoe Cash alerts:

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Didcoin (DID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRONbetLive (LIVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sun Token (SUNOLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rising Sun (SUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoe Cash Profile

ZOE is a coin. It launched on February 5th, 2021. Zoe Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Zoe Cash’s official website is zoe.cash. Zoe Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zoe Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoe Cash is a decentralized multipurpose system that integrates finance, online training, certifications, jobs, encrypted social interaction and monetization, stored and validated on its own blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.