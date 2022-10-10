ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZOO stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.67) on Friday. ZOO Digital Group has a one year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,616.67.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
