ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZOO stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.67) on Friday. ZOO Digital Group has a one year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,616.67.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.