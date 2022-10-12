300FIT NETWORK (FIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $515,639.00

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One 300FIT NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 300FIT NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $515,639.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.94 or 1.00005347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00040042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022802 BTC.

About 300FIT NETWORK

300FIT NETWORK (CRYPTO:FIT) is a token. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 tokens. 300FIT NETWORK’s official message board is medium.com/@300fitmetaglobal. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org. 300FIT NETWORK’s official website is www.300fit.io.

300FIT NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “300FIT NETWORK (FIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. 300FIT NETWORK has a current supply of 9,997,043,839 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 300FIT NETWORK is 0.00083453 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $355,072.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.300fit.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300FIT NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300FIT NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 300FIT NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

