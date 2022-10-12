3,885 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,478,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75.
