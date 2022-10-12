Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 373,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $235.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.