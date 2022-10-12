Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,327 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19,597.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,225,000 after buying an additional 588,502 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

USB stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

