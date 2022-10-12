Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,087 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $577.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.81%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

ARR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

