Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 715.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,176,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.