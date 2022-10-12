Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

ICE stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

