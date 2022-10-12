Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $554,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 322,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 76,778 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

