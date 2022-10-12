Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

