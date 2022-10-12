Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,554,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $498.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.