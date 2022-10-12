Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 26,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,103,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $645,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

