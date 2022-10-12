Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after buying an additional 119,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Globe Life by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

