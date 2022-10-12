Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,879 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

