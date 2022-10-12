Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,414 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,000,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,185,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

