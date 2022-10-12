Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ HON opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

