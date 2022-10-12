Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 6,851 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after acquiring an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

