Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency . Ardor has a current supply of 998,999,495. The last known price of Ardor is 0.09452631 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,551,585.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/ardor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.