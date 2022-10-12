ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of ARR opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

