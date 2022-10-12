Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,755 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,922 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.