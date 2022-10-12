Attila Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,675.00 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,675.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Attila

Attila’s genesis date was March 18th, 2020. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @achaingalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Attila Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (ATT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Attila has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 450,382,736 in circulation. The last known price of Attila is 0.00307333 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $922.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.attnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

