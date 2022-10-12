BASIC Price Hits $0.0015 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $355,705.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC launched on March 1st, 2019. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 tokens. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The Reddit community for BASIC is https://reddit.com/r/thebasicfinance. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC (BASIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BASIC has a current supply of 8,326,258,166.69 with 7,449,287,996.990613 in circulation. The last known price of BASIC is 0.00153156 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $362,086.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://basic.finance/.”

