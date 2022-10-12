Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $33,386,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

