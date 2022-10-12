Bitcicoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51.63 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $51.63 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcicoin has a current supply of 29,913,670,123 with 7,750,149,648 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcicoin is 0.00626702 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,267,043.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcichain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

