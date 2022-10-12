Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) Price Reaches $2.57 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Vault has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00013466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $13,682.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00585868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00252053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005320 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @vaultbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Vault is bitcoinvault.global.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate BTCV through the process of mining. Bitcoin Vault has a current supply of 13,387,175 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Vault is 2.64746463 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,109.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinvault.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

