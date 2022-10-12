Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Tops $193.15 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $12.04 or 0.00062999 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $193.15 million and approximately $261,899.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.055404 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $254,881.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.