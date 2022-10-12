Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.