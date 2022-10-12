Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

