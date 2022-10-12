Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $26,748.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020921 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 133.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

