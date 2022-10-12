Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $245,000 Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $892.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.09. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 138.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

