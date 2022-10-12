Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $292,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $723,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

