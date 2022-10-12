Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.8 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

OVV opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.