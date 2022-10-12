Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 154.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

