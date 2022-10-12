Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,830,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.88 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.