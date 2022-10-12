CateCoin (CATE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million

CateCoin (CATE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, CateCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One CateCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $636,477.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CateCoin

CateCoin’s genesis date was May 9th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 tokens. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @catecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CateCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cateclub. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CateCoin (CATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CateCoin has a current supply of 88,512,220,866,224 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CateCoin is 0.00000062 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $640,863.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catecoin.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

