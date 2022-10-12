Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

