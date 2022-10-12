Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and $140,117.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chihuahua token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chihuahua Token Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 tokens. The official website for Chihuahua is www.chihuahua.wtf. The Reddit community for Chihuahua is https://reddit.com/r/chihuahuachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chihuahua Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Chihuahua has a current supply of 103,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chihuahua is 0.00008758 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $153,675.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chihuahua.wtf/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

