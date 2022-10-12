Chintai Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.52 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Chintai has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Chintai token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Chintai has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $3,724.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chintai Profile

Chintai was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 tokens. The official message board for Chintai is chintaieos.medium.com. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @chintainetwork.

Chintai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai (CHEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chintai has a current supply of 998,842,584 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chintai is 0.01960995 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,521.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chintai.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars.

