Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Convex CRV has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and approximately $100,399.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 tokens. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex CRV’s official message board is convexfinance.medium.com. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Convex CRV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex CRV (CVXCRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Convex CRV has a current supply of 31,727,030 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Convex CRV is 0.79521048 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,336.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.convexfinance.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.